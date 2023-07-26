Authorities with Colorado Springs’ Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) doled out over 100 citations amidst efforts to clean up a well-known homeless camp in south Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Over the last several months the Homeless Outreach Team has received multiple complains from citizens regarding ongoing homeless activity occurring under the Park and Ride located at 1305 South Tejon Street,” a Gold Hill Lieutenant wrote in an online blotter entry.

Over the past several months, HOT officers have worked to address complaints of camping, garbage, and drug activity by addressing violators — referring them to local resources, making drug arrests and citing individuals for trespassing when appropriate, officials said.

According to police, after a recent uptick in complaints and activity at the location HOT officers began a six-day detail at the site to address community concerns

Between the days of July 19 and 25, HOT officers cited 59 individuals for trespassing, 19 individuals for various related misdemeanor charges, seven individuals for various “related misdemeanor charges,” seven individuals for drug-related charges.

Additionally, the detail cleared 12 felony warrants, 79 misdemeanor warrants and helped to address two unrelated crimes against children’s cases, according to the department.

Among those arrested was 60-year-old Curtis Taylor for the alleged distribution of fentanyl.

The city’s Code Enforcement’s Quality of Life Team assisted HOT officers with the camp cleanup which included extricating 48 truckloads of garbage and waste during the same six days, along with the removal of some graffiti located under the Park and Ride Location.

“HOT Officers will continue to monitor the area as they are able in an effort to curb the illegal activity at the Park and Ride,” states the online blotter entry.