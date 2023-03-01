Authorities are cracking down on trespassing and camping complaints among the homeless population in southeast Colorado Springs as camp ‘cleanup’ efforts continue throughout the week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the cleanup is being conducted by Colorado Springs’ Quality of Life Team, with the assistance of crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to authorities, HOT officers had posted to the camps near the 1800 block of Hancock Drive multiple times in the last several weeks to advise the trespassers of the clean-up coming soon to the area.

Officers said they provided exact dates that officers and the clean-up crew would begin the process of dismantling camps located on Colorado Springs, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and CDOT property.

Police said that over a two day period, 29 adults were cited for trespassing, and 15 were transported to the Criminal Justice Center, clearing out 15 misdemeanor and seven felony warrants. Authorities also made two narcotics-related arrests, and transported a sex offender for address verification, CSPD said.

Police said the cleanup will continue throughout the week until it’s completed.