Kenneth Kopelson watches wet pants, shirts and undergarments tumble dry at a laundromat in Old Colorado City.
It’s laundry day.
But it’s not Kopelson’s clothing that he’s cleaning.
The owner of the garments is sleeping on the grass at the park across the street.
Kopelson met Jake, who says he also goes by Blake, the night before.
Jake/Blake is from Idaho and came to Colorado Springs for a drilling job that dried up, so he’s homeless.
The Good Samaritan gesture is what Kopelson does daily. He calls them small acts of kindness.
They've been part of his entire adulthood, as he details in his recently published book, “Sent Out: How My Journey as ‘God’s Errand Boy’ Totally Changed My Life.”
Kopelson writes of how God dispatched him in 1982, at age 21, as a hitchhiking “messenger” to answer the questions and prayers of specific people across the Yukon and Alaska.
His one and only rule: Ask no one for anything, but ask God for everything, including food, clothing, shelter, money and rides.
From his first encounter with a defecting ex-KGB agent to people requiring deliverance from demons, Kopelson says God showed him firsthand what it means to walk as a disciple of Jesus.
He hasn’t stopped.
Kopelson himself is homeless. He’s living out of his car and in a low-budget motel in El Paso County, after arriving here a few months ago from San Diego and not finding an affordable apartment.
The former software engineer is using money he has saved to fund a grassroots street outreach, helping homeless brethren get closer to journeying up to the next level. That might be securing someplace with a bed, entering a rehab facility, or finding a way to generate an income.
“I do everything I can to gain their trust, even their love, to where they want to be better and make the tough steps,” Kopelson said.
Kopelson also gave the young man whose laundry he was washing a sleeping bag, a pillow and a McDonald's lunch. He planned to drive him to a travel center and pay for him to take a shower.
After that, Kopelson was going to meet up with another homeless man who was summoning enough inner courage and strength to enter a suboxone clinic to be treated for opioid addiction.
“If he’s not willing to go today, I’ll try again tomorrow,” Kopelson said. “I refer people to places, but if they really don’t want to go, it’s one of those things, in my mind, where you have to balance mercy with doing what you know you’re supposed to do. But sometimes, people are really hurting and in pain.”
That man and Jake have been added to Kopelson’s lengthy prayer list.
On it are the people he’s come across in fulfilling what he believes God is calling him to do: Find the people God wants him to encounter and touch their lives in a positive way.
“Most people think praying means telling God things in your heart,” he said. “But you can also listen and hear God speak.”
Accounts in the New Testament's Acts of the Apostles refer to the Holy Spirit directing Jesus' apostles to go somewhere or do something, a concept that Kopelson said seems to have been buried in the 21st century.
“I’d like to set an example and change this, so that people realize this is a two-way relationship with God.”
Kopelson, who was raised as a conservative Jew and converted to Christianity at age 17, said he met Jake when he heard God telling him to stop at the west-side park because someone there needed his assistance.
“I was going home, and the thought came to me that I needed to come here,” Kopelson said, while sitting at a picnic table in the park, next to Jake's sleeping form. “That happens often.”
He and Jake spent several hours talking at the same picnic table. It was dark and raining, and Jake was worried because he didn’t have anywhere to stash his belongings.
“I said put your stuff in my car, if you trust me,” Kopelson said. “If you don’t guard your stuff, you can’t get good rest. It’s exhausting out here.”
Homeless people need all the possessions they collect along the way because the items become currency that they barter and trade, he said.
Several El Paso County agencies, including the police and fire departments, transitional housing organizations and homeless shelters run outreach programs in the field to help homeless people improve their situation. Most require written information, which Kopelson said can be a barrier.
Some, such as the city’s first soup kitchen, Marian House, started in a similar boots-on-the-ground vein to effect change.
“I don’t make anybody fill out a bunch of paperwork or go through any rigmarole,” Kopelson said.
A man on the street named Jeff gave Kopelson a big hug and thanked him for praying for him.
“He said your prayers seem to be working, the pressure he felt had been released.”
Kopelson believes that anybody can be “sent out” into the world to do good works for “the creator of the universe,” if they want to be.
“I can’t think of anything more fulfilling,” he said.
Kopelson's book is available in paperback and electronic form at amazon.com. He is looking for others to join his street outreach. Email him at godserrands@gmail.com.