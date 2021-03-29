firenear30th.jpg

Firefighters contained a brush fire that broke out near 30th and Water streets east of Garden of the Gods Wednesday evening. 

 Colorado Springs Fire Department
A fire was quickly extinguished Monday afternoon and a homeless man was arrested after refusing to leave the area, police said.
 
Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 9 and two brush trucks responded and crews put out a fire that burned approximately 1/8 of an acre near the 4300 block of Buckingham Drive, southeast of Garden of the Gods Road at Centennial Boulevard.
 
The city was under a red flag warning around 1 p.m. when the fire was reported.
 
Colorado Springs police arrived to assist firefighters when Michael Fragola, 33, refused to leave. He was smoking a cigarette and sitting at a campsite next to the spreading fire, police said.
 
Police warned that the fire could have been much worse and wants to remind the public that open burning is prohibited.
