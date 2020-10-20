A homeless camp in Colorado Springs caught fire Tuesday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
A Fire Department engine responded to a fire that broke out around 9 a.m. in a field behind a Kind Soopers near South Academy and Astrozon Boulevards.
The encampment has been the site of a battle between the city's law enforcement and those living in the field, Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said. An eviction notice was posted on one of the trees near the fire when responders arrived.
No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were threatened, although some of the tents in the encampment were consumed by the flames.
Another fire recently extinguished near the Manitou Incline and Barr Trail was believed to be started at a homeless camp.
Colorado has had extremely dangerous fire conditions this year. The state's largest fire, the Cameron Peak fire, is still raging west of Fort Collins.