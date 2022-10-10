A fire that started in a homeless camp in the Stratmoor Hills area quickly spread near the neighboring subdivision early Monday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Stratmoor Hills Fire Chief Shawn Bittle told KKTV that several cars and tents had caught fire, and firefighters were reporting "multiple propane tank explosions." The blaze occurred near the area of B Street and South Academy Boulevard.
“This is a very well known problem area. It’s been going on for about the last two years at this location ... we almost lost an entire subdivision,” Bittle told KKTV.
Some people refused to evacuate, the station reported, so injuries are unknown. Crews are investigating the cause of the blaze.