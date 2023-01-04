A fire that spread to an RV and nearby home near Calhan early Wednesday morning has displaced five people, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Fire crews responded to Palomino Drive off of Highway 24, east of Calhan, for a fire that started in the RV before spreading to a nearby home, KKTV reported. Three people were inside the RV and two people were inside the home, firefighters said.
The news station said the vehicle is a "total loss" and the home suffered "extensive damage," though no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.