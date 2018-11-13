A Florissant man is facing charges after deputies say they recovered more than 60 pot plants from his home over the weekend.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says they received an anonymous tip Saturday, which led them to suspect Brandon Strausser's home in the Valley High neighborhood.
Deputies reportedly could tell Strausser was over the legal limit of 12 plants just from a glance at the house. After getting a search warrant, the sheriff's office says 61 plants were seized from the home, including a crawlspace.
Deputies also reported finding 3 pounds of processed marijuana.