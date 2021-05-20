A suspect in a string of home invasions was arrested Thursday afternoon following an altercation with several officers, according to Colorado Springs police.
Christopher McIntyre faces multiple felony charges, including several counts of trespassing and assault, police said.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to multiple calls about a man entering homes and assaulting residents near 600 Pioneer Lane. When they arrived on scene and found McIntyre, he ignored repeated commands to surrender before charging an officer, police said.
“Mr. McIntyre was tased but this was ineffective,” an official said.
According to police, it took several officers to subdue McIntyre and take him into custody. Two of the officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle and were treated and released from a nearby hospital.
An investigation determined that several home invasion victims received minor injuries when McIntyre allegedly assaulted them.