Two men were arrested and a Home Depot evacuated in Colorado Springs Friday in connection with a suspected motor vehicle theft, police said.
Around 1:30 p.m., police found a stolen vehicle near the Home Depot off Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue, police said. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Eventually, the driver exited the vehicle along with a passenger, and police pursued the two on foot.
Officers caught one on the men immediately, but the other, who was armed, ran into Home Depot, prompting police to evacuate the store. After the store was evacuated, police arrested the second man.
The store was evacuated for five to 10 minutes, police officials said.