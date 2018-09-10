A hoax news report circulating on social media, saying Vista Ridge High School students were being threatened and harassed by students from another District 49 school, doesn’t pose a credible threat, officials say.
A student reported the “poorly written message intended to look like a news report” at the start of school Monday, says a D-49 email sent to Vista Ridge parents and faculty. Security staff and police were notified, and district safety and security specialists reviewed the message while working to track the source.
Operations weren’t disrupted Monday at the school at 6888 Black Forest Road, said D-49 spokesman David Nancarrow.
“An initial investigation suggests it was produced through a phony social media website attributing the ‘report’ to a non-existent news media outlet,” the email says. Security staff and administrators will “continue to monitor the hoax closely,” and police have launched an investigation.
The district “takes matters like these very seriously” and encourages students and families “to stay alert and report any suspicious activity,” the email says. “We commend the responsibility demonstrated by the students who discovered the message and reported it to school leadership.”