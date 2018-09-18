Three people waiting at a bus stop near downtown Springs were injured Tuesday morning when a driver who was speeding and not paying attention hit them with his pickup.
Police say the driver may have been traveling as much as 15 mph over the 35 mph speed limit on South Nevada Avenue. The driver reportedly told police he was checking his GPS on his phone while passing the Kum & Go at the intersection with Las Vegas Street. He thought he saw a car coming up on his left side, swerved to his right and plowed right into the riders waiting on a bench.
The pickup also took out a light pole.
Some of the three victims suffered serious injuries, though police could not give an exact number or specifics on severity of injuries.