A driver was killed just moments after crashing into another car and fleeing that scene.
According to the driver who had been hit, the suspect vehicle slammed into him while speeding southbound on Circle Drive near Monterey Road just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday. That vehicle kept going for another half-mile, then ran off the roadway while exiting onto Hancock Expressway. Police found the vehicle upside down and the driver dead.
The victim in the original hit-and-run crash was not hurt.
