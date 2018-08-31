What started as a hit-and-run crash ended with a wild chase across Colorado Springs.
It started Thursday evening on Peterson Road. The car who caused the crash left the scene. It was spotted a few hours later and that's when a chase started. State Patrol tells 11 News at one point the car was going 100 mph.
The car was abandoned on Lelaray St. near Union and Constitution. 2 females and 1 male ran from the car. They have all been arrested. State Patrol says besides the hit-and-run they were also wanted for felony menacing.