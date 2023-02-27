A woman was injured in an early morning hit-and-run crash in northeast Colorado Springs Monday, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash that occurred within the intersection of Dublin and Powers boulevards, police said. Officials did not provide information on the nature of the crash or how it occurred.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, a stolen vehicle was involved in the crash, and the driver of that car fled the scene on foot.

The female driver was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.