Police in Colorado Springs searched for a suspected hit-and-run driver Thursday night following an incident on the southeast side of the city.
Officers responded near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive at about 9 p.m. where a pedestrian was struck and the driver who hit the pedestrian left the area. Last time 11 News checked in with police, the pedestrian was being treated for injuries at the hospital and that person is expected to survive. Details on the extent of that person’s injuries were not available.