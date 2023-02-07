A motorcycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Colorado Springs' east side last week, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Joseph Wright, 18, died from injuries sustained in the crash, which took place at about 9:25 p.m. last Wednesday near Constitution Avenue and Waynoka Place, just east of Powers Boulevard.

Investigators determined that Wright was heading east on Constitution “at a high rate of speed” when a second vehicle turned onto the roadway from an access road, CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler said. Wright apparently swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, rolled the motorcycle, and was thrown from it. The bike hit the second vehicle, which witnesses described as a dark-colored pickup or SUV. The second vehicle left the scene, officials said.

“The driver of the motorcycle was wearing his helmet, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Kessler said.

The crash is under investigation, according to Kessler.

“We would really like to find the driver of the second vehicle,” he said.