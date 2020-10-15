A hit-and-run call in Colorado Springs led to the arrest Thursday of a man in connection with multiple crimes, including burglary and car theft, according to a police report.
Cruz Garcia faces charges of second-degree burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft in addition to numerous traffic offenses, police said.
Early Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Vehr Drive and determined that the vehicle involved had been stolen.
After contacting the owners of the vehicle and informing them of the theft, police concluded that someone had entered the victims’ home while they were sleeping, stole a set of keys, and took off with their vehicle.
After the hit-and-run crash, the thief fled on foot , police said.
Officers found Cruz Garcia at a nearby business and took him into custody without incident, according to the report.