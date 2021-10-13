Wearing morning coats, bustles and in the company of two Teddy Roosevelts, about 20 reenactors met Sunday in Cañon City to recreate a historic moment on the tracks of the Royal Gorge Route Railroad.
In 1905, 46-year-old Theodore Roosevelt embarked on a hunting trip that became an unofficial whistle-stop tour through a state that held a special place in his heart. That spring the president and his retinue debarked the train at the Hanging Bridge, a point on the route where the canyon twists, narrows and the tracks ride a man-made ledge that hugs the sheer canyon wall by the Arkansas River whitewater.
The photo, taken May 8, 1905, shows the president, his dog, and his party of a dozen men standing on the tracks in front of the locomotive.
“The original picture was taken from a raised point so it could get the tops of the heads and the engine behind,” said Don Moon, 74, a Colorado Springs actor who has been speaking and performing as Roosevelt for more than 20 years. “The only thing we don’t have for our reenactment of the picture is a dog, the little terrier begging for the president’s attention.”
If you’ve ever worked with reenactors — and Moon has, for much of his life — “you know this is going to be like herding cats,” he said in the days before the event. “And it’s not easy getting off the train in the gorge, especially in costume.”
Sunday’s photo op also marked a modern-day historical handoff for Moon, who is hanging up his top hat portraying the former president with his company, The Bully Moose Pulpit.
“Theodore will always be in my heart. He’s an easy character to fall in love with and it’s going to be hard for me to divorce myself from it … but it was time for me to focus on being a husband and grandfather,” said Moon, who said that a lack of work during the pandemic shut downs was the final straw. “It was time to hand that mantle over to someone younger who could carry on bringing that history to life."
Moon opted to channel Roosevelt in his later, Edwardian-suit-wearing years.
Fifty-six-year-old Kurt Skinner portrays several versions of the former president, but when he “puts on the Rough Rider outfit, he is Rough Rider,” Moon said.
A retired Air Force officer-turned-high school history teacher, Skinner left teaching last year to pursue the side venture that had grown to fill nearly every corner of his life, and of his daughter’s old bedroom.
“I’ve had an adult admiration of Roosevelt and it’s kind of like, as Don said, the more you read the more you come to admire Roosevelt as a man, not just for his accomplishments but just his character,” said Skinner.
Skinner said he would always try to find creative ways to work Roosevelt into “as many eras as possible,” when he was teaching at Palmer and Colorado Christian High School. One day, he stepped in front of his class wearing a suit, costume mustache and wire-rimmed glasses and taught a lesson as the former president.
"It was fun and the kids went along with it," he said.
It wasn’t the first time he’d done such a thing, but his audiences — and his sights — were expanding.
“When we were first married, I would come home and he would pretend to be different historical characters, like Richard Nixon, trying them out,” said Kurt's wife, Trudy. “He’s always loved bringing history to life for people and Teddy Roosevelt is such an admirable character. It’s been fun to watch him grow into this role. I know it’s kind of quirky but it’s cool.”
Skinner is working on two books, one a nonfiction with the working title, “My Dear Colonel,” that examines Roosevelt's Rough Rider regiment after their wartime experiences. The other is a children’s book, illustrated by his and Trudy's 22-year-daughter Grace, about Roosevelt’s work to save the American Bison.
“I live with Theodore every day now, for sure,” said Skinner.
And sometimes, he lives as him.
Nobody said you can only have one Teddy Roosevelt in town. At one point Moon counted three, including himself.
"It’s a pretty small group of people doing what most people would consider a very strange thing," Skinner said. "Everybody brings a bit of their own personality to it and we each have our own strengths and things we enjoy focusing on, so each Roosevelt is different in ways."
Still, when Skinner decided several years ago that Roosevelt was his true calling, he sought Don Moon's blessing.
“He approached me and said, ‘I don’t want to step on your toes, but I’d like to do Roosevelt,’” recalled Moon. “I said you’re not stepping on my toes. I urge you to do it.”
When it came time for Moon to name a successor — to whom he would bequeath his legacy, extensive Roosevelt library and memorabilia — he knew Skinner would be a perfect president.
“And I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to pass that torch, and for me to have my swan song as Theodore, than the Hanging Bridge,” Moon said.
Teddy Roosevelt himself had a saying for places of beauty.
"Leave it as it is," Roosevelt said of the Grand Canyon in 1908 during one of his final presidential trips. "You cannot improve on it."