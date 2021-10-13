When Gen. William J. Palmer founded Colorado Springs in 1871, he wanted to make the city desirable to families, schools and churches. One way to attract the latter was by offering free lots. At first, congregations floated around town, meeting in random locations until they had enough money to construct buildings. The first church in the Springs was First United Methodist Church, which now stands at 420 N. Nevada Ave. Other early churches were First Congregational Church and First Presbyterian Church.