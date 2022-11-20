The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead.
Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.
Here is a list of past mass shootings in the state.
Chuck E. Cheese, 1993, 4 dead
On Dec. 14, 19-year-old gunman and former employee Nathan Dunlap opened fire on the staff of an Aurora Chuck E. Cheese, killing four and injuring one employee.
Columbine High School, 1999, 15 dead
Two armed teens went on a shooting spree April 20, killing 12 students and one teacher, and wounding more than 20 others. After the attack, gunmen Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, killed themselves. At the time, this was the largest school shooting in U.S history.
Platte Canyon High School, 2006, 2 dead
On Sept. 27, armed 53-year-old Duane Roger Morrison entered Platte Canyon High School taking six young girls hostage and sexually assaulted them. Following a three-hour standoff with police, Morrison killed one of the girls before turning the gun on himself.
Youth With a Mission Center and New Life Church, 2007, 5 dead
In the morning on Dec. 9, 24-year-old Matthew John Murray opened fire on the Youth With a Mission Center in Arvada, Colorado. He killed two, and injured two before escaping. Later that day, he made a similar attack on New Life Church in Colorado Springs, killing two and wounding three before shooting himself.
Aurora Movie Theater, 2012, 12 dead
One armed gunman, later identified as 25-year-old James Holmes, opened fire at a midnight showing of "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 and leaving 70 wounded.
Arapahoe High School, 2013, 2 dead
Student and gunman Karl Pierson, 18, made an armed attack on Dec. 13 that killed one 17-year-old girl. Pierson took his own life on the scene.
Planned Parenthood, 2015, 3 dead
An armed anti-abortion radical enter a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs on Nov. 27, killing three including one police officer. Following a standoff that lasted nearly five hours and resulted nine others injured, the shooter was identified as Robert Lewis Dear Jr, 57.
Walmart, 2017, 3 dead
On Nov. 1, 47-year-old Scott Ostrem opened fire in a Thornton Walmart, killing three shoppers. Ostrem escaped the scene and was later found and arrested in Westminster.
STEM school, 2019, 1 dead
An 18-year-old student, Devon Erickson, opened fire in the Highlands Ranch school, killing 1 teen and leaving 8 others injured. The 18-year-old victim and two other students charged Erickson, an effort that disarmed the shooter but resulted in the student being fatally shot to the chest.
King Soopers, 2021, 10 dead
On March 22, a gunman attacked a Boulder King Soopers grocery store. Among the 10 killed were a Boulder police officer. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has so far been ruled incompetent to stand trial.