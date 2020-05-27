Astronauts were scheduled for a launch Wednesday to space from Kennedy Space Center for the first time since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

The launch, however, was postponed about 17 minutes before the 2:33 p.m. MDT because of nearby thunderstorms. Liftoff on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule is rescheduled for 1:22 p.m. MDT Saturday.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first humans to launch on a commercial spacecraft. Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, are both two-time shuttle fliers. They will be on what's reported to be a 19-hour trip to the International Space Station.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to be at Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

Here's how to watch the launch:

NASA will begin broadcasting live views of Crew Dragon and its Falcon 9 rocket atop Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The broadcast is available on NASA's website and on the NASA TV channel. Also, you can see it on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.