OJO CALIENTE, N.M. — Staff members and volunteer firefighters are being credited with ensuring damage from a fire at Ojo Caliente Springs & Spa wasn’t much worse.
According to Mark Torres, with the state’s Arson Task Force, the fire started just after 9 p.m. inside the historic bathhouse at the springs and staff immediately jumped in to contain the blaze to that area.
“The quick action of the Ojo Caliente staff actually saved the majority of the property because they were able to confine the fire to the one building until Ojo Caliente volunteer firefighters could show up and start suppression,” Torres said.
Volunteer firefighters from all over the area, including Rio Arriba County, Taos County and Taos Ski Valley stayed through the night to put out the fire.
Ojo Caliente opened as a spa in 1868, according to the resort's website.
