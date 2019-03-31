The Chadbourn Spanish Gospel Mission, in the shadow of downtown Colorado Springs, has a dwindling and aging congregation. The predominantly Latino community it anchored has been razed, gone without a trace, so that the city could replace it with America the Beautiful Park.
But the church's minister and others who recognize its historic significance aren't ready to let it disappear into the past. They believe it has a future.
"What's at stake is a loss of community," The Rev. Christie Emery said. "This is our moment to protect not just this church but our history in the city."
On Sunday, the church held a benefit concert and bake sale to raise money to repair and protect its stained glass windows, which have been vandalized in recent years. The basement of the church also has been flooded because of because of terrain changes made for the park and needs repairs.
The Bare Bones Trombone Choir, Bill Emery and Stardust Jazz Orchestra and the Cynthia Robinson Ensemble were lined up for a suggested donation of $10 a head.
The church hoped to raise enough money to buy unbreakable Lexan exterior window covers to protect the stained glass, which was donated to the church in the 1940s.
"We can't get them replaced exactly right," Emery said. "And every time we have to have them fixed our insurance is just outrageous."
The modest stucco church with the gabled entryway and bell tower is the last remnant of the Conejos neighborhood that once flourished between downtown and Monument Valley and Fountain creeks.
The church survives, its loyal congregants believe, because of God's will, The Gazette wrote in 2008, when church leaders were working to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was added to the register the following year.
Why else, they say, would it remain standing after the rest of the neighborhood was razed and the building nearly bulldozed by the city?
"This little church is just so important to us," Emery says.
According to the 2008 article:
Missionary Ruth Chadbourn founded the church in 1930, calling it the Spanish Gospel Mission. Parishioners met in a rented grocery store at 402 S. Conejos St.
Chadbourn bought the building in 1932. Ten years later, the building was renovated into the Spanish mission style, and the church's name was changed to Chadbourn Spanish Gospel Mission, in honor of its founder, who died in 1936.
The Conejos district began shrinking in the 1950s as developers bought up property on which to build commercial buildings. In the 1990s, the city purchased the remaining homes and shops to build America the Beautiful Park.
But when the city offered to buy Chadbourn, church leaders refused to sell. During the park's construction in the early 2000s, a demolition crew received faulty instructions to raze Chadbourn, church leaders say. Bulldozers were poised outside when the error was discovered.
"The city tried to run over us and we would not let them do it," said then assistant pastor Bob Mathis, who attributed the close call to divine favor. Many people figured the 2,100-square-foot church was on the brink of closing, as weekly attendance dwindled from a high of about 40 in the 1980s to maybe 10 by 2004.
But the loyalty of longtime Chadbourn members such as Loretta Buchan kept the doors open.
Buchan, 69, grew up in the Conejos district and attended Chadbourn since the late 1940s. "I have my roots here," Buchan said. "Like they say, ‘There is no place like home.'"