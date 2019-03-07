Avalanche concerns west of Denver again are forcing closures and delays Thursday, including some roads and ski resorts in Summit and Eagle counties.
Several main thoroughfares will be shut down in the area for up to six hours, some as a precaution and others for avalanche mitigation, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
The first closure came on Interstate 70 between Frisco and Vail after a natural avalanche was triggered about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at The Narrows east of Vail Pass. That slide dumped about 6 feet of snow, trapping a tow truck traveling in the area. The driver was unharmed.
Another slide hours later brought down another 15 feet, CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said. Vail Pass remains closed from Vail to Copper Mountain, as does I-70 westbound at mile marker 232, Empire Junction, and U.S. 6 west of Eisenhower Tunnel.
Loveland Pass is also closed.
“It looks like we’re going to have another long day,” Truelove said.
As a precaution, CDOT also closed U.S. 24 between Minturn and Leadville, leaving Colorado 91 as the only route for passenger vehicles through the area until a new round of avalanches on Fremont Pass also closed the highway in both directions between U.S. 24 and I-70.
Authorities have not released any alternate routes for commercial vehicles.
"Pretty much you're shut down from Vail," Kyle Lester with CDOT said.
The road closures also contributed to closures and delayed starts at nearby ski resorts.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's chief operating officer Alan Henceroth announced on his blog Thursday morning that, "Due to extreme avalanche concerns A-Basin and Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will not be opening today."
The area received 14 inches of new snow within 24 hours. And "it's still coming down," the resort tweeted on its official Twitter page.
UPDATE - Closed, Extreme Avalanche Conditions
Breckenridge Resort also closed its upper mountain lifts and terrain, though lower lifts remained open. "We will open additional lifts and terrain as we are safely able," it said on its Twitter page. Neighboring Keystone Resort also began the day with limited chairlifts open.
Copper Mountain was initially closed by a gas leak ruptured by area avalanches, but partially reopened Thursday after the leak was fixed and as crews were able to dig out lifts.
Highway 91 and I-70 between Frisco and Copper is now open! Note that the resort will not open as we are still working to dig out.
Be safe out there!
"We are working closely with CDOT to manage this challenging situation," Henceroth said.
The closures aren't the first this week amid what the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is calling "historic" avalanches. The agency did not immediately clarify the classification Thursday. Trulove said crews were busy "running with their hair on fire" trying to complete mitigation efforts.
That said, CAIC apparently downgraded the potential for avalanche danger Thursday from "extreme," the most dangerous classification, to "high," meaning dangerous conditions should discourage travel through the terrain.
Avalanches hammered Colorado highways with up to 30 feet of snow on Tuesday, forcing closures on U.S. 550 and I-70. The closures left motorists stalled most of the day on I-70 between Herman Gulch and Silverthorne.
The interstate also was closed for hours in Ten Mile Canyon between Copper Mountain and Frisco.
At the same time, U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass was also closed for avalanche mitigation, and U.S. 6 between Arapahoe Basin and mile marker 225 closed for rock fall danger.
Click here for the latest avalanche updates and mapping from the Colorado Avalanche Informtion Center.