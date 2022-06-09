Food to Power employees are as happy and hopeful as ants invited to a picnic.

They’re scurrying to prepare for Saturday’s grand opening of Colorado Springs’ first “neighborhood food center,” named the Hillside Hub.

“It’s awe-inspiring to see this manifest,” said Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power.

Two Colorado College students started the organization in 2013 under the name Colorado Springs Food Rescue, in which they salvaged reusable food from the school cafeteria and bicycled it to a soup kitchen.

The organization still "recovers" leftover food, now from stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and redistributes it, but operations have grown substantially.

Leaders changed the organization's name last year to Food to Power to better reflect its current work: creating a nearly $3 million campus in southeast Colorado Springs with an educational urban farm and an airy, functional building for food giveaways, workshops on growing food and cooking, youth leadership development, a composting initiative, acceptance of donations of backyard produce and a produce processing system.

The focus is to “use food as a vehicle” for families to “embrace health equity through food access” for all, Kabwasa said.

“The goal is to cultivate a community-operated space where neighbors grow, cook, learn about, access, advocate for and gain employment through fresh food,” she said.

The public grand opening of Hillside Hub will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1090 S. Institute St. It will feature food trucks, no-cost groceries, seedlings for home gardens, music, chalk art, tours and videos produced with Colorado College students.

The local Lane Foundation donated the 3.5-acre site, which sits on a bluff where South Institute Street dead-ends in the Hillside neighborhood. The land gives a top-of-the-world view of the city.

Kabwasa remembers standing in the barren field on the ridge of the property thinking about the vision when she took the leadership position in the fall of 2020, after being a volunteer for the organization as it moved its office to the Helen Hunt Campus in 2016, a few blocks from its new location.

“People are drawn to this space; every day there are different projects happening,” she said. “Last weekend a child who had never planted anything but had seen it on TV, now has a space to learn how to plant a tomato. That feels very fulfilling.”

The Hillside Hub building broke ground in June 2021 and was completed in April, Kabwasa said.

Construction costs ballooned by near half a million dollars over that time, she said, which meant rebooting a capital campaign that had already been retired for additional funding.

Volunteers helped plant a large garden outside with vegetables the majority favored in a neighborhood survey, such as squash, peppers and kale.

A four-season greenhouse, a fruit tree and berry orchard, a no-cost community market and other additions are yet to come.

Through 13 food distribution sites, the organization served 46,000 residents in 2021, Kabwasa said.

Research the organization conducted in 2018 with El Paso County Public Health identified four main Colorado Springs neighborhoods that lack nearby grocery stores and access to healthy, fresh food. They are Hillside, Pikes Peak Park, Meadows Park and Knob Hill. The first three are in southeast Colorado Springs, which has the city’s highest concentration of low-income households, according to Census Bureau data. Knob Hill is northeast of downtown.

In the long-term, Food to Power wants to create community food centers in each neighborhood, or at least bring elements of the Hillside Hub to the other areas, said Slade Custer, development director.

Transportation to grocery stores or other food outlets is a major barrier and leads to people picking up less-healthy food from convenience stores or fast-food restaurants, he said.

“These things take time to grow their roots deep,” he said. “But the community will be cultivated.”