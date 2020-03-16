Hilary Duff has a very concise message for her millennial cohort: Stay at home and binge-watch.
In a story posted to her Instagram this weekend, the “Lizzie McGuire” star told her followers to “go home” amid the spread of coronavirus, which has prompted entire nations to sequester themselves indefinitely.
“To all you young millennial a–holes that keep going out partying: go home,” said 32-year-old Duff. She then added “stop killing old people, please” before signing-off.
Her brief missive to fans also included a plea for good television shows that she can binge while holed up at home with her husband, Matthew Koma, and two children, Banks and Luca.