Hikers and outdoor goers will have to pause activity on the Manitou Incline during the upcoming weeks while the trail is shut down for two local trail races, a city news release announced.
The Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday, July 18 during the Barr Trail Mountain Race and Aug. 21 and 22 during the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
Reservations for the incline will resume at 11 a.m. July 18 but Manitou Incline will remain closed from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 and 22 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
Both races utilize Barr Trail but the Manitou Inline will be closed "due to safety concerns during the events," the release said.