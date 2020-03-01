Pulpit Rock rescue

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued the injured hiker Sunday at Pulpit Rock Open Space. Photo courtesy of the fire department

A person hiking with two therapy dogs took a tumble Sunday afternoon at Pulpit Rock Open Space, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The hiker's injuries were minor, but responding firefighters needed to use a high-angle tool called “the wheel” to get the hiker from the trail to an ambulance. 

The two therapy dogs accompanied their owner to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Pulpit Rock Open Space is a city park off North Nevada Avenue west of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.

