A person hiking with two therapy dogs took a tumble Sunday afternoon at Pulpit Rock Open Space, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The hiker's injuries were minor, but responding firefighters needed to use a high-angle tool called “the wheel” to get the hiker from the trail to an ambulance.

Rescuers find the patient had 2 therapy dogs that needed to be accounted for. So firefighters transported them with the patient where both patient and therapy dogs were transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/1TPg5KWx7a — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 1, 2020

The two therapy dogs accompanied their owner to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Pulpit Rock Open Space is a city park off North Nevada Avenue west of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.