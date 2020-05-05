A hiker was rescued by helicopter on Saturday afternoon after suffering numerous injuries from a soft slab avalanche on Horn Peak in Custer County, Colorado.

According to the Colorado Information Center’s preliminary report, the slide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after a group of seven hikers left the peak’s northeast ridge to glissade down a snow-filled gully.

Editor’s Note: Glissading is the act of sliding down a steep snow or scree-covered slope on the seat of your pants with the use of an ice axe. Read more about the dangers of glissading here.

As one hiker attempted to slide down the slope an avalanche triggered. The avalanche swept the female hiker 1,000 feet down the slope to the bottom of the gully. She was partially buried with her head above the snow. The injured female, who has not yet been identified, was extracted in the field by a Blackhawk helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. She was then transferred by ambulance to an area hospital.

Horn Peak is located within the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness. Rising to an elevation of 13,450 feet, it’s also known as the 289th tallest mountain in the state.

The rescue included crews from Custer County Search and Rescue, Fremont County Search and Rescue, El Paso County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life, and the Colorado Army National Guard.

In a similar incident that occurred last year, a 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries after losing control while glissading down a slope near Aspen.