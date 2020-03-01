A person hiking with two therapy dogs took a tumble Sunday afternoon at Pulpit Rock Open Space, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The hiker's injuries were minor, but responding firefighters needed to use a high-angle tool called “the wheel” to get the hiker from the trail to an ambulance.
Rescuers find the patient had 2 therapy dogs that needed to be accounted for. So firefighters transported them with the patient where both patient and therapy dogs were transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/1TPg5KWx7a— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 1, 2020
The two therapy dogs accompanied their owner to the hospital, according to the fire department.
Pulpit Rock Open Space is a city park off North Nevada Avenue west of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.