On steep terrain through more than four hours in the dark of night, 10 members of El Paso County Search and Rescue worked, some rappelling a cliff, to rescue a stranded hiker from Mount Herman near Monument.
The hiker was brought off the mountain to safety about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Time Hayden, incident commander for the county's Search and Rescue.
The man had called for help about 7 p.m. Monday from the peak near Monument.
"He had gotten off trail and into very difficult, steep terrain and couldn't ascend or descend," Hayden said. "He was basically stuck on a cliff face."
No one was injured. But Hayden had some tips for hikers.
• Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to return.
• Carry a fully charged phone. You might not always have service, but even the phone GPS can be helpful.
• Take assorted layers of clothing to be prepared for sudden weather changes. Hikers who aren't properly dressed can get hypothermia at 20 degrees, even 60 degrees if they're wet, he said.
• Stay on the trail. This hiker wandered too far off-trail and found himself stranded on a cliff.
• Bring water. You might need more than you anticipate.