A hiker reported missing on Blodgett peak was found in good health and reunited with his family Wednesday morning, police said.
David Jolly, 66, was found on the U.S. Air Force Academy around 9:15 a.m. by the base's security force.
Colorado Springs Police received a call around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday from a person who said their father was lost on Blodgett Peak, west of northern Colorado Springs.
The caller said Jolly went for a hike around noon. Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County search and rescue joined together to search for the man. Communication with the Jolly was lost around midnight. Crews stopped search efforts around 1:35 a.m. and planned to restart at 7 a.m. Wednesday.