A hiker was reported missing on Blodgett peak Tuesday evening, police said.
Colorado Springs Police received a call around 7:50 from a person who said their father, David Jolly, was lost on Blodgett Peak, west of northern Colorado Springs.
The caller said Jolly went for a hike around noon and was lost on Blodgett Peak. Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County search and rescue joined to search for the man. Communication with the Jolly was lost around midnight. Crews stopped search efforts around 1:35 a.m. and planned to restart at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The hiker is described as a 66-year-old white male wearing a red plaid shirt with jeans, white shoes. He is 6-feet and thin with a gray beard.