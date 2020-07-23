A hiker fell about 20 feet at St. Mary's Falls in North Cheyenne Canon Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.
According to the fire department, 21 rescuers, including those with El Paso County Search and Rescue, responded to the scene.
A Flight for Life helicopter was called to airlift the hiker to a local hospital.
No information was released about the hiker's injuries or what caused the hiker to fall.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.
