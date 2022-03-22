A hiker died over the weekend while on a trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Area in Fremont County, officials said.
Fremont and Rescue, Inc. started about 4 p.m. Saturday searching for two hikers, including one in "medical distress," on the Powerline Trail Loop, officials with the team said on its Facebook page. They were about three miles into the hike when the call was made.
The search and rescue team returned to trailhead about 4:30 a.m. Sunday — nearly 12 hours since the start of the search — with the hikers but officials said one of them had died before they arrived at their location.
The hikers' names have not been released, pending notification of kin.
"Our condolences go out to the deceased hiker's family and friends," Fremont and Rescue, Inc. said in the Facebook post.
The trail appears to be part of the Beaver Creek Loop Trail, which is considered a challenging, nearly eight-mile roundtrip hike with nearly 1,700 feet in elevation gain, according to alltrails.com.
The area is just north of Penrose, off Colorado 115.