A man hiking on Mount Herman called for help after being stranded at about 7 p.m. Monday on the peak outside of Monument and was rescued by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
El Paso County Search and Rescue made verbal contact with him about 10 p.m., said sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
Rescuers announced they had gotten the hiker off the mountain around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Time Hayden, the incident commander for El Paso County Search and Rescue
"He had gotten off trail and into very difficult, steep terrain and couldn't ascend or descend," said Hayden. "He was basically stuck on a cliff face."
The rescue process was a challenge — the night was dark and the terrain was steep. It took the team of 10 rescuers over four hours to recover the hiker once they found him. Rescuers had to repel down the east face of the mountain on ropes carefully as many rocks were loose, said Hayden.
No injuries were reported. Hayden had a couple of tips for hikers.
- Fully charge your phone. You may not always have service, but in this case, Hayden could contact help.
- Prepare for weather changes. Hayden said hikers can contract hypothermia at 20 or 60 degree weather if they're not dressed properly, especially if they get wet.
- Stay on the trail. This hiker found himself stranded on a cliff because he wondered too far off.
- Bring water. You never know when you might get stuck.