The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office is asking people in Cheyenne Wells who received the code red to stay indoors until further notice.
U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 40 are both closed in both directions in the area just outside of Cheyenne Wells, which is just west of the Kansas border and approximately 130 miles east of Colorado Springs.
Witnesses report seeing a lot of police and SWAT west of the Trails Inn Motel. Gazette news partner KKTV has reached out to the sheriff's office and is waiting to get more information.