A portion of Highway 105 just east of Interstate 25 in Monument is closed due to downed power lines, said Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler.
About 5:30 p.m. Friday, witnesses told troopers that a semi truck carrying farm equipment had pulled down power lines on the highway, Cutler said. Troopers believe the driver was unaware of the damage they caused, and are searching the area for a vehicle matching witness descriptions.
Cutler said Highway 105 will most likely be shut down for several hours while crews from Mountain View Electric Association repair the lines. An outage map from the electric company shows 16 customers near Arrowwood Drive without power.
