One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a dump truck and three other vehicles collided east of Peyton late Sunday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash at Highway 24 and Log Road just after 11 a.m. to find what was originally believed to be a three-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck, a minivan and a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, said trooper Josh Lewis.
A fourth vehicle, of unknown make and model, was later found to be involved.
“We do have one confirmed fatality on scene, as well as at least three parties transported with unknown extent of injuries,” Lewis said.
The crash also caused a fuel spill. Cleanup was underway Sunday afternoon, but the highway remained closed, with an “unknown ETA to reopen,” Lewis said.
“For everybody in the area, try to avoid it,” he said. “We’re just getting started with our on-scene investigation to determine what happened.”