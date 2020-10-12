Highway 115 reopened early Monday morning after it was temporarily closed when the Wild Horse fire erupted on Fort Carson, the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet.
The roadway between Colorado Springs and Penrose closed after the fire, burning south of Colorado Springs near Gate 6 of Fort Carson, consumed approximately 580 acres of land as of Monday morning, Aleah Castrejon, a spokeswoman for Fort Carson said in a news release.
The fire started on the west side of the highway but jumped across the road because of gusty winds and began burning on the post in training areas, Castrejon said. There is no threat to the main part of the base, she added.
Colorado Springs, Security, Cimarron Hills, Tri-lakes area, CSU Utilities, Wescott, El Paso County Wildland, and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze, which is zero percent contained.
Despite crews having no containment, Castrejon said emergency departments were confident about the progress made so far to suppress the fire, including the use of Black Hawks.
Firefighters will focus their efforts on the Highway 115 corridor.
The 30-mile stretch of Highway 115 was closed to protect motorists. Residents of Turkey Creek area were evacuated and instructed to leave immediately, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Mandatory evacuations near Fort Carson were lifted but were warned to remain vigilant, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
Just as the Wild Horse fire ignited Sunday, another fire near Colorado Springs reached its end.
Firefighters responding to the Incline fire burning near Manitou Springs reached 100% containment extinguished all hot spots Sunday, in a fire believed to be caused by arson.
The Manitou Incline and Barr Trail, which closed while crews responded to the fire, are open as of Monday, as well as the Barr Trail parking lot.
The fire, which grew up to 3 to 5 acres at its peak, is expected to have minimal lasting environmental effects, as the fire was mostly low intensity and only burned leaf litter and grass, Dawn Sanchez, the spokeswoman for the fire said.
“The area which experienced high intensity burn is not expected to impact the Barr Trail or cause any erosion issues,” Sanchez said. “The amazing interagency effort that quickly minimized the growth of the fire greatly contributed with preventing the fire from becoming a well established high intensity fire.”
As for the Cameron Peak fire, the state’s third largest fire burning west of Fort Collins in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, firefighters continue to hone in containment with 47% reported as of Monday morning, according to inciweb.gov, an official fire website.
Strong winds up to 50 mph could make firefighters attempt to protect structures and mop up more difficult Monday.
Mandatory evacuations for parts of Larimer County near Highway 14 from Kelly Flats west to the Fish Hatchery were reduced to voluntary evacuations Sunday afternoon.