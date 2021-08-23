Colorado 115 at milepost 23 near the Fremont-El Paso county line was closed Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said.
Two vehicles, a Toyota pickup and a semi-truck, crashed on the highway, closing both lanes of traffic around 1:45 p.m., state patrol said in a tweet. Serious injuries were reported and state patrol officials said Flight for Life landed in the area around 2:15 p.m.
At least one person was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital.
Tow crews worked on getting the crash cleaned up. The highway reopened about 4 p.m., state patrol tweeted.
Highway 115 is now open between Colorado Springs and Penrose. It was closed earlier for a major car crash involving a semi truck. State Patrol Haz Mat is still on scene for clean up.— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 23, 2021
The patient was flown by chopper to Colorado Springs. We have a CDOT snow plow enroute to clear the debris from the highway. We have two tow trucks almost on scene. Very shortly we will begin alternating traffic in one lane. Please be careful. We are working quickly but safely. pic.twitter.com/sOWkUTcgQJ— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 23, 2021
