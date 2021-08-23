csp florence crash.jpg

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash on Colorado 115 Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

 Via Twitter, @CSP_Florence

Colorado 115 at milepost 23 near the Fremont-El Paso county line was closed Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said.

Two vehicles, a Toyota pickup and a semi-truck, crashed on the highway, closing both lanes of traffic around 1:45 p.m., state patrol said in a tweet. Serious injuries were reported and state patrol officials said Flight for Life landed in the area around 2:15 p.m.

At least one person was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital.

Tow crews worked on getting the crash cleaned up. The highway reopened about 4 p.m., state patrol tweeted. 

