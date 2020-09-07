Colorado 115 closed briefly Monday evening after a semitrailer crashed through the guardrail and burst into flames.
The southbound truck carrying roofing shingles crashed north of Little Turkey Creek road about 5:45 p.m. for unknown reasons, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol. One lane of the highway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
The driver of the truck was uninjured, Cutler said. The truck started a small fire that's been put out, he said.
Northbound driver Jason Gaulden said he saw the semi go through the guardrail.
"He went down the embankment and he had a lot of momentum," he said.
After the driver got out of the semi, a fire started and several explosions followed, Gaulden said.
"It was scary," he said.
The fire consumed the truck, he said.