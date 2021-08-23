Colorado 115 at milepost 23 near the Fremont-El Paso county line is closed until an estimated 4 p.m. due to a major crash, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said Monday afternoon.
Two vehicles, a Toyota pickup and an unknown vehicle, crashed on the highway, closing both lanes of traffic.
Officers with the state patrol were notified of the crash about 1:45 p.m. Serious injuries have been reported and state patrol officials say Flight for Life landed in the area around 2:15 p.m. Tow crews are working on getting the crash cleaned up.
State patrol officials are advising drivers to use Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo as a detour until the highway is reopened.
