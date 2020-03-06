Colorado Springs residents should enjoy sunny weather Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 60s — but a chance of precipitation enters the forecast Sunday night.
Friday will be sunny with a nigh near 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. Saturday will be even warmer with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph. Sunday will be slightly cooler with a high near 63 and similar winds.
A chance of rain and snow showers enters the forecast Sunday night, however, though precipitation totals should be less than a tenth of an inch.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of rain/snow showers overnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers.