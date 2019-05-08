Two students suspected in a deadly school shooting rampage Tuesday in Highlands Ranch will appear in court for an advisement hearing Wednesday afternoon.
At an early morning news conference Wednesday, prosecutors and law enforcement officials confirmed that one student was killed and eight other students were wounded in the shooting at STEM School, a charter school south of Denver.
The family of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo told NBC News Tuesday that he was killed during the Tuesday afternoon attack. Castillo was three days away from graduating. Douglas County Coroner's Office confirmed the name of the student Wednesday morning.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the two shooters had a “number of weapons” including two handguns. He noted that the suspects were not old enough to buy or own those two weapons.
All of the victims were students at the school, the youngest being 15 years old. Five of the victims were released from the hospital by Wednesday morning and three others remain in intensive care, Spurlock said.
Two students — 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a juvenile girl — were arrested in the shooting. Deputies initially reported that the juvenile suspect was a male, but deputies announced early Wednesday that she is a female. Her name has not been released.
The pair will appear in Douglas County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Search warrants have been obtained for the suspects' homes and investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the event. A vehicle believed to be connected to the suspects was "contained in the parking lot," Spurlock said Tuesday.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, two shooters walked into two separate classrooms at the school and opened fire, Spurlock said. Deputies did not exchange gunfire with the shooters and neither of the suspects was injured. One suspect was restrained by a school security guard before deputies arrived.
The STEM School will be closed for the rest of the week. Security has been heightened in nearby schools.
About two minutes after the shooting was reported at 1:53 p.m., Spurlock said, the first deputies arrived and "engaged the suspects." Spurlock said.
"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," he said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office tweeted about an "unstable situation" at the school at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. and asked people to avoid the area.
Diego Palmer, 13, told The Denver Post he was in study hall in the cafeteria when students ran through the door yelling, "School shooting! School shooting! Get out now!" He said he wasn't sure it was real but didn't want to risk it, so he ran outside with other students to a nearby brewery, where his mother picked him up.
"It was so scary," he told The Post.
Parents were asked to go to Northridge Recreation Center, 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch, to reunite with their children after the shootings.
The school has more than 1,850 students — 550 in elementary school, 700 in middle school and 600 in high school — according to its website.
9News contributed to this report.