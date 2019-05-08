An 18-year-old accused along with a younger accomplice of killing a classmate and wounding eight other students Tuesday at a charter school south of Denver is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.
Devon Erickson also is facing 29 counts of attempted murder.
Erickson is being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock. Both suspects made their first court appearances Wednesday and charges are expected to be filed Friday.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the two shooters had a “number of weapons” including two handguns. It is illegal for anyone under 21 to buy or own a handgun in Colorado.
Investigators believe at least one of the suspects in the Highlands Ranch shooting took the guns from Erickson's parents without their knowledge.
The youngest of the victims was 15 years old. Three of the wounded students remain in in intensive care, Spurlock said. The other five have been released from the hospital.
The second suspect, a transgender 16-year-old who identifies as a male, appeared separately in court later Wednesday. The Gazette is not naming the second suspect because of his age.
Search warrants have been obtained for the suspects' homes and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. A vehicle believed to be connected to the suspects was found in the school's parking lot, Spurlock said Tuesday.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, two shooters walked into two separate classrooms at the school and opened fire, Spurlock said. Deputies did not exchange gunfire with the shooters and neither of the suspects was injured. One suspect was restrained by a school security guard before deputies arrived.
The STEM School will be closed for the rest of the week. Security has been heightened in nearby schools.
About two minutes after the shooting was reported at 1:53 p.m., Spurlock said, the first deputies arrived and "engaged the suspects." Spurlock said.
"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," he said.
The school has more than 1,850 students — 550 in elementary school, 700 in middle school and 600 in high school — according to its website.
9News contributed to this report.