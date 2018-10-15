The Colorado Springs Police Department will add eight fewer new officers next year than city officials had anticipated.
When Mayor John Suthers presented the City Council with his proposed 2019 budget this month, he outlined priorities for the $302.1 million general fund, with $4.5 million to hire 61 officers and eight firefighters.
The council heard from department heads Monday to discuss that budget.
“We have seen a little bit more attrition this year than we originally anticipated, and so more of the recruits coming out of the academy will need to be dedicated to replacing existing positions,” Police Chief Pete Carey told the council.
Carey said he now expects to add 53 officers by the end of next year.
They first must graduate from the department’s academy, and Carey said he will fill each nine-month academy class with the maximum of 48 recruits until his department has 806 sworn officers. The department now has 706, he said Monday.
Recruits must fill vacancies before new positions are created, and the department is losing three or four officers a month, Carey said.
Fifty officers left last year. Among them, 20 retired, 12 left for a career elsewhere or in a new field, five were injured, five failed to graduate from the academy and four resigned in lieu of termination, he said.
Sometimes officers leave for higher pay, so raises in the 2019 budget should help curb that attrition factor, Carey said.
In all, the proposed budget includes $9.9 million to increase pay for police, firefighters and civilian employees.
Salaries of all firefighters up to the rank of captain and all police officers up to the rank of lieutenant will reach their respective market averages this year, said Charae McDaniel, the city’s chief financial officer.
“I can’t tell you how much that means to our police officers,” Carey said.
“Compensation is one of the factors the City Council can control that will affect recruitment and retention.”
Fire Chief Ted Collas said his department also battles attrition, but the new employees will help with that and in cutting mandatory overtime thrust on current employees.
Police and firefighters won’t be the only employees hired next year.
Parks Director Karen Palus said she can hire three forestry technicians under the proposed budget, part of a $950,000 appropriation that also will pay to maintain parks and add recreational and cultural services. The department also expects to get $1 million extra for parks watering.
With new hires, the forestry crew can better mitigate wildfire risks by clearing dead, dying and dangerous foliage, as well as tackling the department’s significant project backlog, Palus said.
The council will continue discussions with city officials to tweak the proposed budget. A public input meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave. And a mark-up session will be held next week.
The full budget is available at coloradosprings.gov/budget. The council is expected to vote on the document next month.
