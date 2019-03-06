After two days of below-freezing temperatures, comparatively balmy weather is moving into the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, but with strong winds.
A high wind watch for 75-mph gusts on Pikes Peak and other mountaintops in southern Colorado was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Pikes Peak also could get 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday night.
Wednesday's high in the city was forecast to be near 56 degrees with a morning breeze.
Wind gusts could hit 50 to 60 mph along the southern Interstate 25 corridor late Wednesday, but snow is not likely in Colorado Springs anytime soon.
Temperatures will hang in the mid-50s Thursday and Friday, meteorologists say, then hit the low to mid-40s over the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, and wind speeds could reach near 30 mph Saturday.