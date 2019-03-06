After two days of temperatures below freezing, Spring-like weather is moving over the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, but with some strong winds.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo have issued a high wind watch that warns of 75 mph gusts on Pikes Peak and other mountains over 11,000 feet throughout the southern region Wednesday. Pikes Peak could also see snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches tonight.
Wednesday's high will be near 56 with a breeze in the morning in Colorado Springs.
Brief wind gusts could hit between 50 and 60 mph along the southern Interstate 25 corridor late Wednesday, but snow is not likely in Colorado Springs in the coming days.
Temperatures will hang in the mid-50's Thursday and Friday, meteorologists say, then lower to the mid-40's over the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, and wind speeds could reach near 30 mph Saturday.