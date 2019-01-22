High winds in Teller County blew over a tiny house near Cripple Creek and blew the structure down the road.
The house landed on its side and in the middle of a field. Firefighters from the Cripple Creek Fire Department rescued one person and two cats from inside the home. No injuries were reported, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
